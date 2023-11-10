Times Past: November 11, 1991

On this day in 1991, The Canberra Times reported on a man who started in the cinema in the days of physical film and manual projectors and loved every minute of it.
A 15-year-old schoolboy was taken into the projection room at the Goulburn Odeon cinema by his father.
That boy, Ted Kercher, fell in love with what he saw "the minute I walked in the door".
Mr Kercher arrived in Canberra with his wife "Mac", who had trained as a nurse at Goulburn Base Hospital.
On February 3, 1967, she came to the Centre Cinema to "help out for a while" as an usherette. She has been there ever since.
Do they get sick of the movies? "Some films, yes," Mrs Kercher said. "Even though we screened Crocodile Dundee for 50 weeks you could actually still sit through that, but there are not many movies you can do that with. Some you sit through twice ... well."
At 60, Mr Kercher had no thoughts of retirement. "I'll still be here when I'm 70 if they'll have me," he said.
The trade must be in the blood. Mr Kercher's son, Gary, who was in his 30s, had also been a projectionist since he was 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.