Canberra's first $8 million auction

An $8 million sale kicked off a big week of property news and set an auction record for the capital.
Three bidders registered for the auction of the renovated five-bedroom home on Canberra's most expensive street last Sunday.
It beat the previous auction record by more than $1 million.
About 60 groups inspected the house throughout the sale campaign, selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco said.
"A lot of local buyers that I've got on my client list and then a number of interstate and a couple of overseas inquiries as well - some genuine interest from overseas, which was good," he said.
Plans for the redevelopment of a historic Canberra site are moving ahead, and the community has been invited to have a say.
Public consultation has opened for a draft amendment to the National Capital Plan which would allow mixed-use zoning on a site in Yarralumla previously occupied by the Australian Forestry School and CSIRO.
The amendment would allow up to 300 homes to be built on the site and a range of other uses including aged care, commercial accommodation and social housing.
Also making news this week, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has defended the ACT government's size limit on new RZ1 homes saying the 120-square-metre maximum is "enormous".
Speaking at a property industry event, Mr Barr wanted to "contest the idea that 120 square metres is a granny flat".
"I live in a 120-square-metre house, an extended ex-govvie in Dickson and there's two of us and one very large cat," he told attendees.
"We don't need that 250-square-metre house."
Mr Barr was responding to questions around the new RZ1 dual occupancy policy which will allow a second home to be built on blocks of more than 800 square metres.
Earlier in the week, Mr Barr delivered some good news for home buyers.
The territory government's stamp duty waiver scheme will be extended to flats and townhouses bought off-the-plan up to $800,000.
The threshold will rise from $700,000 and will apply to contracts signed and exchanged on or after November 27.
Meanwhile home owners were delivered a blow this week when the Reserve Bank raised the cash rate to 4.35 per cent.
If passed on by banks in full, the cash rate rise could add $130 to the monthly repayments on a Canberra house. The modelling by Canstar was based on the current median value for Canberra houses of $961,329.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
