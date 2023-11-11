Times Past: November 12, 1971

On this day in 1971, The Canberra Times reported on the new development of the suburb of Kambah that would go on to be the biggest suburb in the ACT.
The street design plan of the first part of the first suburb of the proposed new town of Tuggeranong was published in the Commonwealth Gazette.
The suburb, known at the time as Village Creek, was to be called Kambah, although this had not yet been officially announced.
Kambah, of which only the western half was gazetted, had the "curly" look that had been creeping into street plans of new suburbs. There were no straight streets and straight sections of streets were few and very short. Every street was either a crescent or a loop and cul-de-sacs sprouted from each like polyps, some of them double-ended.
Work on the design of the eastern half, on the other side of the arterial road that would run through it, was advanced.
The gazettal of Kambah and Crace was "beaten to the punch" by an NCDC pamphlet, dated September 1971, which showed the street plan of each. The pamphlet also showed the proposed artificial lake at Belconnen which, it was understood, was to be called Lake Ginninderra.
Artist impressions on the front page showed the beginning stages of the development of Kambah.
