Times Past: November 13, 1975

Before electric buses, and the rebrand of ACTION to Transport Canberra, orange and blue buses and the famous 'bendy' buses were the icon of Canberra.
On this day in 1975, The Canberra Times reported on the very first of those 'bendy' buses coming to Canberra.
The Department of the Capital Territory expected to take delivery of a new MAN-articulated bus, believed to be the first of its kind in Australia, the following month.
The new bus would have a capacity of 73 people, compared with 43 in other new buses now being delivered to Canberra. With people standing, the new bus would have a capacity of 106.
The prime mover of the articulated MAN bus was almost as large as a normal city bus, and was joined to the trailer by a flexible passage way which allows freedom of movement between the two sections even when the bus was moving.
The total length of the articulated bus was 16.4 metres compared with the 10.9m overall length of the normal MAN buses being used in Canberra at the time.
Two of the buses were being shipped from Germany to Australia. In Canberra the bus was to be tried on a number of routes, particularly in peak hours.
