The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Schools need to be front line of preventing violence against women

By Patty Kinnersly
November 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twenty-one-year-old Lilie James was murdered at St Andrew's Cathedral School, allegedly by her former partner of five weeks Paul Thijssen, a former student of the school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.