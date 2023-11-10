The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

University of Canberra's Pathway to Politics program a gateway to politics

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated November 11 2023 - 7:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are plenty of smart, capable women who may be contemplating a career in politics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.