There are plenty of smart, capable women who may be contemplating a career in politics.
But understanding the nuances of the process, the nitty-gritty of procedures, the realities of a life in politics may sometimes seem impossible to grasp.
Sometimes, there may just be a desire to know more, to understand the insider's viewpoint, even if a career in politics is not the end goal.
That's where the University of Canberra steps in with its Pathways to Politics Program for women.
Nineteen women from diverse professional and cultural backgrounds recently graduated from the program as the first Canberra cohort.
The program is a non-partisan initiative that "aims to lift gender equality and diversity in Australian politics". It is delivered by a national network of universities, with UC delivering the program in Canberra for the first time this year.
Among the first graduates were Sarah Queenan, founder and managing director of Canberra firm Humanify HR consulting, and Soëlily Consen-Lynch.
Both women have a desire to enter politics and saw the UC program as one step towards achieving that.
Sarah, who grew up in Bawley Point and moved to Canberra to study psychology and law at the University of Canberra, would one day like to represent the Liberal Party in a tilt at the federal South Coast seat of Gilmore, now held by Labor's Fiona Phillips.
"I've been contemplating politics for a long time. It's something I've wanted to do since I was a child," she said.
"I spent more than 10 years in the public sector and I've always believed in giving back and the concept of service."
Sarah said the Pathways to Politics program "really gave a practical insight into the world of politics", with an address to the cohort by Anna Bligh, the former Queensland premier, one of the highlights.
"I have a newfound appreciation for politicians, especially the sacrifices they have to make," she said.
Sarah said while politics had felt to her like a boys' club, she felt her fellow graduates from the Pathways to Politics program were now her girls' club, a ready-made crew of supporters often on the same journey.
"When I have explained to people in the past that I wanted to eventually transition to politics, they would often laugh at me. I think they thought something was wrong with me," she said.
"Being part of this cohort of women has made me feel understood and has only strengthened my determination to eventually continue my career of service in politics."
READ MORE:
Soëlily Consen-Lynch was born in Suriname, a small former Dutch colony in the Caribbean, and raised in the Netherlands. She worked in corporate law before shifting to legal aid at the Dutch building and construction union FNV Bouw.
She moved to Australia in 2013 under the skilled-in-demands program as a legal professional and worked as an assistant director industrial relations in ACT government, until recently shifting to a non-for-profit organisation in the mental health sector as a policy and advocacy manager. Soëlily now has ambitions to run in the next ACT election for the Greens.
"I think this Pathways cohort is the seed of a close friendship group and a supportive sounding board for years to come," she said.
"I believe that people who feel heard and represented provide a more positive contribution to society, and although 28 per cent of Canberrans are born overseas and come from a diverse background, this is currently not reflected in our territory government."
Soëlily would recommend the Pathways to Politics programs to people who wanted to become politicians, but even those who wanted to understand the process, saying their exposure to high-level experts had been "incredible".
Applications for 2024 open in March. The program is free.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.