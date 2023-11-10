The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Is Israel observing rule of proportionality?

By Robert Goldman
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than a month after Hamas fighters killed 1400 Israelis in a shock assault, bombs continue to fall on the Gaza Strip in reprisal Israeli attacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.