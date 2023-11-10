How good is this?
After watching Canberra defence veteran Chris Hodder audition earlier this year on The Voice, Jan-Maree Ball, founder of Sydney-based charity Aussie Hero Quilts (and Laundry Bags), got in touch with us.
Finding The Canberra Times' report about Chris' audition, Jan-Maree asked for our help to get in contact with him.
Her charity over the last 12 years has been making personalised quilts and laundry bags to give to past and present serving Australian Defence Force members as "our way of saying thank you for their service and the sacrifice that service has asked of them and their loved ones".
Chris had certainly made more than his share of sacrifices.
During his 30 years in the military, he had in hotspots such as Iraq, Afghanistan, East Timor and Somalia and came out of its suffering from post-traumatic stress.
Life has been made a little easier over the last two years with Bella the labrador by his side. Bella is from Integra Service Dogs Australia, which works with veterans and first responders suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
Jan-Maree said the charity had given out more than 15,500 quilts and more than 33,300 laundry bags to our past and present serving members.
"We have found in that time, that recognising service with a tangible, physical reminder of the fact that their service is appreciated can be beneficial to the veteran's mental health," she said.
"We would love to make and send a quilt to Chris to let him know that even though he did not get through on The Voice, he touched a chord with many of us and we appreciated hearing him."
Well, the quilt was made and hand-delivered by Jan-Maree to Chris at a recent thank you to the charity's volunteers in Canberra.
Chris said the quilt featured military emblems, highlights of his career and even a photograph of him and Bella on The Voice stage.
"It is a great thing, wonderful," Chris said, of the quilt, now in his bedroom.
"Just the whole concept of the quilt is a great idea. It may seem something small to others, but to me, it went a mile."
Northsider Chris, of Bonner, is also heading across the lake to play at SouthFest this weekend, when the laneways in Greenway will also come alive with a series of events.
Chris (who did live in Tuggers in the 1990s!) is due to play at 11.15am today at the Canberra Southern Cross Club Laneways Stage. Bella will be there. As will Integra Service Dogs Australia CEO Ben Johnson.
"It will be great to be on stage playing some music," Chris said.
There will also be markets, food, activities and other entertainment as part of SouthFest which will bring Tuggeranong alive over the weekend. For the full program, go to the SouthFest Facebook page.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.