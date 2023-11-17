The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Plans for luxury international hotel in the city

By Brittney Levinson
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A local developer is moving ahead with plans for a luxury international hotel in Canberry city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.