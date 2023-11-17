Plans for luxury international hotel in the city

A local developer is moving ahead with plans for a luxury international hotel in Canberry city.
HTI Group has lodged plans for a hotel and office development along London Circuit which is hoped to "breathe new life" into the area.
The $71.8 million development would include a five-star, 229-room hotel across levels two to nine, while levels 10 to 14 would house commercial offices.
"Generous public offerings" such as a cafe, restaurant and bar would be located on the ground floor with three levels of basement car parking below, the application states.
Four development sites have been released for sale, with the potential to add more than 200 new homes to the Belconnen district.
The ACT government's Suburban Land Agency has released for sale three multi-unit blocks and one community facility zoned block off Ginninderra Drive in Lawson.
Knight Frank's Nathan Dunn is managing the auction campaign and is expecting strong interest from developers.
"Demand for quality development sites continues to be strong, particularly for residential sites, with the market continuing to have an undersupply of homes in relation to demand," he said.
There has also been more debate on the limits in the ACT government's new dual occupancy laws.
Under the ACT government's new RZ1 dual occupancy policy, a second separately titled dwelling will be allowed on any block of more than 800 square metres in an RZ1 zone. It cannot be bigger than 120 square metres.
ACT Planning Minister Mick Gentleman declared he raised three children in a 120 square metre home, and his childhood home was even smaller.
"My three children, my wife and I all sustained ourselves in 120 square metre three-bedroom home in Calwell. It's a very enjoyable house, and my kids have grown up well," he said.
"In my early years of growing up in Canberra ... we grew up in an 80 square metre house, a two-bedroom FCC home in Reid. So I think it is an opportunity to grow up and have a family in that size residence."
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.