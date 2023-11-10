There are 21 people in hospital with COVID-19, including one in the ICU, data released on Friday revealed.
ACT Health was notified of 572 COVID cases in the week until November 9.
While not reflective of the actual number of cases, it suggests an increase of numbers compared to the previous week, which was 482.
While weekly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases increased, influenza notifications dropped.
One person with COVID-19 died and 15 were hospitalised in the ACT in the seven days until November 2.
About half of NSW infections are caused by Omicron subvariant Eg.5, or Eris.
Common symptoms of Eris include sore throat, sneezing, fatigue and headaches, similar to other Omicron infections.
Despite mild symptoms, Canberrans are still being asked to stay cautious as we come into the Christmas period.
Of cases in the last week, 24 per cent were in people over 64, 23 per cent in 50 to 64 years of age and 20 per cent were in people aged 25-39.
This may be because people in that age are more likely to be tested due to being in a hospital or residential facility.
There were six residential aged care facilities in the territory with an active COVID-19 outbreak.
There have 70 COVID-related deaths this year so far, fewer than 2022 but more than 2020 and 2021.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said there was no indication that a rise in cases was linked to more severe disease, and there were no plans to introduce restrictions.
