The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT COVID cases rise, 21 people hospitalised, one in ICU

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated November 10 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are 21 people in hospital with COVID-19, including one in the ICU, data released on Friday revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.