Two new local additions to the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence are proving Canberra's still got game.
As Ajak Nyuon puts it, the ACT is a "small pond" for producing basketball stars, but Patty Mills, Lauren Jackson and NBL rookie Alex Toohey show Canberra kids have every chance to make it big.
And that's exactly what Nyuon and fellow 16-year-old Zara Russell are hoping to do by joining the renowned Centre of Excellence program.
"The talent that's come out of here is incredible," Nyuon said.
"It really does inspire you to see they all started here as well."
At the Centre of Excellence the pair will have state-of-the-art high performance facilities at their disposal, as well as coaching and support staff.
Though they're still juggling their high school commitments while pursuing their blossoming basketball careers, the program is exactly the type of challenge that will elevate their game to the next level.
"I've already noticed progress in my game and I've only been here just over a month," Russell said.
"You can just come down, shoot, or go to the gym and train everyday, and everything is there to help you.
"It's crazy being able to see all the players that have been through here, and how they've been at the same place where I'm at now."
Russell and Nyuon have similar stories. Both grew up in suburban Canberra, playing with - then beating - their respective older brothers before eventually deciding that basketball was a potential career path.
Unlike many of their Centre of Excellence or NBA Global Academy teammates though, they have a world-class, Boomer and Opal-producing basketball program at their doorstep, and now they're keen to put in the work and take their talent as far as they can.
For Russell, that means playing in US college and then the WNBL, and for 6-foot-10 Nyuon, he's hoping to one day compete in the NBA.
Considering his rapid rise in junior basketball ranks, it's a massive goal for the youngster.
"It's really still a shock I'm here," Nyuon said.
"All this happened for me in just 18 months. Where it really took off is at my first Nationals in July this year. That just opened up a lot of opportunities for me.
"Now my main goal is the NBA. That's where I really want to go.
"I was thinking the NBL Next Stars will be the next step but college is another option and I'd be happy with one of the two first."
Russell, meanwhile, was a big fan of the Capitals when she was younger, and always looked up to Canberra WNBL great, Jackson.
So after she completes her stint at the Centre of Excellence and at US college, Russell hopes to return to her hometown WNBL team.
"There's obviously not many people from Canberra that make it in basketball and it makes you really proud knowing that you've come from a small place and been able to achieve something so big," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.