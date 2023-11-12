The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Simon Bradshaw | Climate Council calls code blue on Australia's ocean crisis

By Simon Bradshaw
November 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I climb back on the boat, comparing notes with ocean scientist Professor Jodie Rummer - my snorkelling buddy for the day - on what we'd spotted below the sea's surface. A white tip reef shark, a school of barracudas, giant clams, acres of bright blue staghorn corals. It doesn't matter how many times you set eyes on a healthy coral reef - it blows you away every time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.