The Canberra Raiders face a tough start to the 2024 NRL season against three of last year's top eight, with three games on the road.
They're also set to play the Canterbury Bulldogs in Magic Round at Lang Park in round 11.
The Raiders' first home game is set to be against the Wests Tigers in round two in what's shaping as their easiest fixture in the opening five weeks.
They face fellow 2023 top-eight sides Newcastle, the New Zealand Warriors and Cronulla, while they also host the Parramatta Eels - who played in the 2022 grand final before failing to feature in the finals this season.
The Eels will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing year.
Channel Nine was looking to change the Raiders-Knights game from the planned Thursday night game in Newcastle, preferring to have two Sydney teams play instead.
Although that would likely mean the game would have to be played in Canberra due to the motocross event Freestyle Kings at the stadium in Newcastle on March 9.
While former Raider Jack Wighton will get an early reunion with his teammates during the pre-season trials, he'll reportedly have to wait until round 21 to return to Canberra.
That's when the Green Machine is set to host the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who Wighton has joined in the off-season.
The Raiders will play a pre-season trial against Parramatta at Kogarah on February 17 as part of a double-header with the Charity Shield between Souths and St George Illawarra.
They'll also host the North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval on February 25 - their final trial before the season proper.
The Cowboys will hold a camp in the region in the lead-up to the trial.
Canberra is hopeful of hosting an Anzac Round clash against the Cowboys to create a rivalry between the two military cities.
RAIDERS OPENING FIVE GAMES: 1. Newcastle Knights (away), 2. Wests Tigers (home), 3. New Zealand Warriors (away), 4. Cronulla Sharks (away), 5. Parramatta Eels (home).
MAGIC ROUND: Parramatta Eels v Melbourne Storm, Manly Sea Eagles v Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers v Redcliffe Dolphins, North Queensland Cowboys v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans v Newcastle Knights.
