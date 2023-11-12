The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Australia is in a new COVID wave. What can we expect this time?

By James Wood, Bette Liu, Katie Louise Flanagan, Stuart Turville
November 12 2023 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia is now into its next COVID wave. We've seen hints of this for a while. Case numbers and indicators of severe disease began rising in Victoria in August. But it has taken several months for a consistent pattern to emerge across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.