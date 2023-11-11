There are many reasons for people to move to Canberra, and these days they go well beyond just a job in the public service. It's not the biggest smoke in the world, the traffic is manageable, quality of life high and family amenities optimal.
But there are, increasingly, reasons these days to leave, and not just to bigger and better things, like in days of old.
More and more people are opting to move away to the regions, and more specifically, south to the Snowy Valleys region.
It's an area not often thought of as the optimal place for a lifestyle change. It's mountains rather than beach, and crisp - if not, as the name suggests, downright freezing - rather than balmy. But for a growing number of Canberrans, and indeed people from all over the country, the Snowy Valleys has emerged as one of the hottest destinations in the country for people looking to trade city living for a regional lifestyle.
But while the vast majority of migrants to the area come from the ACT, what's most interesting is that more than half of new arrivals are millennials.
The mayor of the Snowy Valleys council describes more and more young families moving into the neighbourhoods and choosing to stick around, and it helps that many people can now work remotely.
While for some, the commute between Cooma and Canberra was once just about doable, nowadays there's no need to hit the highway every day.
And indeed it's long commutes and long working hours that have turned people away from bit city life.
But it's easy to forget in Canberra how warped our ideas around average incomes have become, and what is now required to live a so-called good life as a home owner with a family.
The capital is often seen as synonymous with high incomes, and it's true that average salaries here are disproportionately high.
But with the public service accounting for less than half of the current-day workforce in Canberra, there is a large and growing number of people who simply can't sustain a liveable lifestyle here.
House prices are sky high, akin to those in Sydney and Melbourne, and many require two large salaries to service the mortgage.
It's no wonder that both younger people and those headed for retirement have decided that life here is unsustainable, and that a better alternative lies across the Monaro.
And it's not just lifestyle and house prices that are luring people into the regions. The old adage that better opportunities await in big cities doesn't hold true in this day and age, especially for those working in education and healthcare.
The outward exodus is a sign of the times, but the times are full of options.
