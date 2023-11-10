Have you seen Popi? His family are worried about him

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of an 80-year-old man who has gone missing.
They said Popi Juergen Santen had not been seen or heard from since about 1pm on Friday, November 10. He was last seen in Bruce.
Police used the national emergency alert SMS system, texting Canberrans to ask for their help. They used this for the first time last month, when they were able to find a 77-year-old woman who went missing.
Mr Santen is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm (5'11") tall, with a medium build, fair complexion and bald. He was last seen wearing a black jumper, cream pants, black runners and a black hat.
"Police and Popi's family hold concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him," they said in a statement.
They asked anyone who had seen Mr Santen or had any information about where he is to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7590404.
The national emergency alert SMS system introduced in 2009 and is sent out via 0444 444 444, which identifies it as a genuine warning.
It is a so-called "one-way" service and previously has been used mainly by the Emergency Services Agency for bushfires notifications, but also covers floods, extreme weather warnings and chemical incidents.
ACT Policing linked to the national system so that it could be used for high-risk missing persons, terrorist incidents, active offender incidents, or an Amber Alert for a child abduction or high-risk missing child.
Police have asked not to report information to the number, but to report information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, the assistance line on 131 444 or to call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.
