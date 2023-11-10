Man previously missing found safe and well

Police have located an 80-year-old man who was previously missing.
ACT Policing thanked the public for their help in finding the man, who they said was found safe and well.
Police used the national emergency alert SMS system, texting Canberrans to ask for their help. They used this for the first time last month, when they were able to find a 77-year-old woman who went missing.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.