As Canberra heads toward a 32 degree peak on Saturday, a small, prescribed burn will be taking place at Croke Place in Evatt.
A second burn which was planned on Saturday just off the Kings Highway at Kowen Forest has been cancelled because fuel moisture levels in the grass were too high, according to the Emergency Services Agency.
The Evatt burn has been described as "very small", at 0.2 of a hectare.
The ACT Rural Fire Service said that smoke and flames may be visible while the burn is under way.
Members of the public are urged to call triple zero if they see an unattended fire.
