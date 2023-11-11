It wasn't the opponent they'd asked for, but the Canberra Raiders will host an NRL Anzac Round game for the first time in seven years.
The Green Machine had set their sights on bringing the North Queensland Cowboys to Canberra Stadium to establish an Anzac rivalry with their fellow military city.
Both Canberra and Townsville have long been home to the armed forces, with the capital the base for the Royal Military College at Duntroon.
It's also the home of the National War Memorial.
While they missed out on that fixture, and will instead play the Cowboys in a pre-season trial at Sieffert Oval, The Canberra Times can reveal they will host the Cronulla Sharks on the weekend following Anzac Day.
The Raiders are reportedly set to end their regular season with an away trip to play the St George Illawarra Dragons before hopefully launching into a finals campaign.
That's all part of the NRL's 2024 draw, which will be announced on Monday at 11am.
The full NRLW draw will also be released at the same time, having been delayed last year due to the ongoing CBA discussions.
It will be the Raiders' second NRLW season after narrowly missing out on the finals in their first attempt.
With Anzac Day falling on a Thursday in the 2024 NRL season the Raiders set their sights on some Canberra Stadium fireworks to honour the fallen Diggers - given the capital's proud military tradition.
Despite that history it's the first time they've hosted an Anzac Round game since 2017 - when the Manly Sea Eagles came to town for a golden-point thriller.
In regards to fireworks, the Raiders' opening home game of the 2024 campaign - against the Wests Tigers - comes up in a potential scheduling clash with the returning Skyfire.
The fireworks extravaganza's making a return to Lake Burley Griffin's shores after a five-year hiatus and will be held on Saturday, March 16.
That's when the Green Machine will host their first home game after they start next year with an away match against the Newcastle Knights - which may or may not be held on Thursday, March 7, depending on whether Channel 9 get their way.
Given Skyfire's traditional pulling power - with one third of the ACT normally watching it - the Raiders have asked for an afternoon game to allow them to pull a pre-fireworks crowd.
Former Raiders star Jack Wighton's set to get a frosty reception on his Canberra return. Thankfully this time it won't be due to the ACT police.
The Raiders will play the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium on the final weekend of July - in the heart of the cold ACT winter - believed to be round 21.
Wighton played 242 NRL games for the Green Machine across 12 seasons, since moving to the capital from Orange.
But he'll join good mate and cousin Latrell Mitchell at the Rabbitohs next season in search of a fresh challenge.
The Raiders will get an earlier chance to catch up with Wighton during the pre-season trials.
Their trial against Parramatta will form a doubleheader with the Charity Shield between Souths and St George Illawarra on February 17.
The Raiders will finalise their pre-season preparation at Seiffert Oval the following week against the Cowboys on February 25.
They're set to start their season with games against the Knights, Wests, the New Zealand Warriors, Cronulla and Parramatta.
ANZAC ROUND
Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium.
