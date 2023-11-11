The ACT government will advocate for a nationwide ban on engineered stone, which has been called "killer stone" by construction work union members.
Engineered stone workers are at risk of developing silicosis following exposure to silica dust, Minister for Industrial Relations and Workplace Safety Mick Gentleman said.
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by breathing in tiny bits of silica.
"There is no scientific evidence of a safe level of exposure to silica dust generated from cutting engineered stone," he said.
"Engineered stone workers are markedly over-represented among workers diagnosed with silicosis.
"Engineered stone workers who contract silicosis typically experience faster onset and a more rapid progression of the disease than other workers, including those working with natural stone. It is vital that we take action to keep workers safe.
"We shouldn't have workers contracting potentially fatal diseases, just by turning up to work."
Engineered stone can contain up to 95 per cent silica, according to Cancer WA.
Cancer WA, which supports a ban on engineered stone, said half a million Australians are exposed to silica dust at work every year.
A Safe Work Australia report into the use of engineered stone also recommended a national prohibition.
While options like a licensing scheme or a ban on engineered stone with high levels of silica were cheaper than a complete ban, Safe Work said a ban was the only way to protect workers.
"Engineered stone poses an unacceptable risk to workers, which is why a prohibition on the use of engineered stone is recommended," the report said.
"Expert analysis shows that dust from engineered stone poses unique hazards, and there is no evidence that lower silica engineered stone ... is safer to work with.
"There has also been ongoing non-compliance with [work health and safety laws] despite significant education and awareness-raising activities."
The report said a ban would likely cost the government more than $108 million and businesses $139.9 million.
Workers would likely lose $2.9 million in income.
Canberra business owners have called an engineered stone ban "an absolute disaster" for their livelihoods, while the Canberra Business Chamber said mandatory silica training in the ACT negatively impacted interstate trade.
"Extra costs from new silica dust awareness training requirements for employees who will never visit sites where they are at risk" is making it harder for businesses to trade with the ACT, a 2023 Canberra Business Chamber report said.
The ACT government, which has already placed prohibitions on engineered stone, will advocate for a total ban during a meeting of state, territory and federal government workplace ministers in December.
Caesarstone Australia, which makes engineered stone benchtops, has campaigned against a ban. The business said stricter regulation is enough to protect workers.
