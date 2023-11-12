Creating a "little Norway" in the ACT will take consistent and progressive policies on electric vehicles, say experts from Oslo.
The country with the world's fastest take-up of EVs has been lauded as delivering the ideal policy framework to speed the transition, and experts Helene Busengdal and Markus Nilsen Rotevatn were adamant their country's model could be replicated elsewhere, together with important lessons learned.
The two members of Norway's Electric Vehicle Association visited Canberra last week, meeting with government officials, politicians and consumers to provide insights into how a small Scandinavian country was able to create an environment in which 84 per cent of new passenger vehicles sold this year were EVs.
"Car companies which are committing to EVs see Norway as a test case because of our EV tax exemptions and our cold climate," Ms Busengdal said, noting that there were 106 new EV models for Norwegian buyers to choose from.
By comparison, Australia has 45.
Over the past two years, the ACT has enjoyed the strongest EV incentives and the fastest EV market growth per capita in Australia.
However, whether that extraordinary local market growth will be sustained over the coming years is the open question, as the ACT's free registration offer on EVs begins to be wound back and the rollout of public charging infrastructure creeps along at a snail's pace.
Addressing a public forum in Canberra last week, Ms Busengdal said that Norway introduced its first tax on CO2 back in 1991 and huge government incentives, such as zero stamp duty, had been major drivers to the EV growth. For EV buyers, that tax exemption could be worth as much as $13,000.
She said that a rapid rollout of charging infrastructure provided Norway with an important kickstart to consumer confidence in buying an EV. With 6500 fast chargers across the country, there are now 100 EVs per public fast charger.
But that growth hasn't been without its pitfalls. Despite the large number of chargers, during the months when many Norwegians are travelling, there are still queues of cars lined up waiting.
"Perhaps, in hindsight, the better strategy would have been not to have a fast charger every 50 kilometres but more of the bigger stations, which can charge many cars at once, with longer distances between them," she said.
She said that her association's surveys found most owners very happy with their experience "but when we ask them what they are least satisfied with, it is the charging experience".
And like Australia, public charging ownership is fragmented by many different companies although moves are afoot to build a national location database.
Despite its EV achievements, Norway is still a big fossil fuel producer with more than half its total exports tied to oil and gas. However, by virtue of its massive hydro-electric schemes, around 90 per cent of the power Norway uses domestically is renewable.
