The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Exclusive

Greens MLA Johnathan Davis allegedly pressured 17-year-old to keep quiet about sexual relationship

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who claims to have had a sexual relationship with Johnathan Davis while he was 17 says the Greens politician pressured him to keep it secret because "people would have opinions but we've done nothing wrong".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.