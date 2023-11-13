Bringing our national failure to mind, to mourn and regret

In the Irish tradition of the Month's Mind, the bereaved bring the deceased to mind and mourn again. Tuesday is the Month's Mind for the death of the Voice. In rejecting it, Australia, deceived by a coterie of right-wing politicians, did itself a deep wound.
Perhaps we'll not fully know it, let alone feel it, for years. Perhaps, like much done to Aboriginal people, we'll never know, let alone feel it, and only our children and grandchildren will have the perspective to feel the inherited wound. A decisive 60 per cent rejection (8 million votes) across every state spreads responsibility in a remarkable coalition devoid of empathy.
Many Australians whose forebears endured massacre and dispossession in their own countries, voted "no". Many Australians with religious leanings, some raised in the teaching of the Good Samaritan, voted "no". Many Australians descended from migrants whose first generations were subjected to the White Australia policy and discrimination, voted "no". Most country Australians, otherwise known for their generosity, voted "no". Some younger Australians voted the future into "no". Most older Australians, who won't be there, voted no.
Yes, five million from the same cohorts had the heart and the hope to vote "yes". But history will record that even a powerless, but permanent, elected committee to advise how to close the gap for the most disadvantaged, was not acceptable if it was Aboriginal. The very ballot papers would have cried out against such a "no" had they a voice. Poor fellow my country.
Now that the Voice to Parliament has been done and dusted and lost, there is no reason that there cannot still be a Voice advisory committee to Parliament. There are already a number of Indigenous federal politicians in Parliament.
As well as working for their electorate they could form an advisory committee along with some non-Indigenous members to form an advisory Voice to Parliament committee as was part of the referendum. As far as special recognition to the Indigenous community in the constitution, everyone in Australia is already recognised in that document and there should not be any community group singled out for special mentions, after all, we are all Australians.
Unlike W.A. Brown ("Dubious benefit for Holt", Letters, November 11), I welcome the news that traffic lights will be installed on Drake Brockman Drive, Holt. It is now difficult for motorists to safely join the Drake Brockman stream of traffic from Trickett and McNaughton Streets - due to the increase in traffic from Ginninderry. These two streets have not been "low traffic suburban streets" since the installation of calmers in Spofforth Street.
This situation will be much worse by the time the lights are in place and operating. The Strathnairn "punters" will be losers. They will be obliged to stop at the new lights to allow traffic from Holt and Higgins to safely join and leave the Drake Brockman stream.
And, currently, pity the poor pedestrian trying to reach the nature trail on the other (southern) side of Drake Brockman Drive. Sure there are traffic islands - narrow ones - but the pedestrians waiting on these islands are liable to be lifted off their feet in the draft created by the size and speed of Drake Brockman traffic.
Land hoarding (often passed off as environmental correctness), and the land value rates revenue system, are largely responsible for today's lousy housing affordability and amenity.
The sustained supply of land for new, properly planned and serviced suburbs, satellite towns, etc, all government-driven and responsibly regulated, with more land sales direct to owner-occupiers; and the scrapping of the rates/land tax system in favour of say, a marginally higher GST, could ensure on-going housing affordability and liveability, across all areas - and a more responsible and progressive national economy.
Congratulations to Latrell and Jack and their legal teams for taking on the "boys in blue". Whilst Minister Gentleman has advised that an internal investigation has commenced, my sides are splitting from laughter - "police investigating police".
I have submitted a few complaints to the AFP Professional Standards regarding the conduct of AFP officers investigation into the death of my daughter in 2020.
The outcome was one of "nothing to see here"; the police allegedly complied with their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS).
Please note, I use the word "allegedly". Oddly enough there is no conclusive evidence that I can find which confirms a crime scene was set up by the AFP officers who were assigned to the investigation of my daughter's death, despite being advised this was the case by a senior police officer.
And as far as evidence going missing, it was the same with my daughter's matter; much evidence "lost". Simply, it beggars belief, and integral in people losing faith in the conduct of AFP officers.
Mr Dutton's recent and repeated statements about off-shore wind turbines endangering whales and dolphins have been shown to be based on disinformation. It has been reported that a Facebook post, stating that a paper supporting the "evidence" for harm to whales had been published in respected publication Marine Policy. As soon as the fake was flagged by Marine Policy staff, the Facebook page disappeared.
Research from InfluenceMap shows that "anti-climate groups are using Facebook's advertising platform and unique targeting abilities to spread disinformation, intentionally seeding doubt and confusion around the science of climate change."
It seems this divisive practice is being imported into Australia. Used by right-wing groups to further their opposition to action on climate change, they undermine any chance of bipartisan decision-making. A bit of the Aussie scepticism and BS detection has never been more urgently needed. The mis-and-disinformation appears to have reached the halls of Parliament and threatens to derail our transition to renewables.
There are those who support Israel's savage war against the Palestinians in Gaza arguing that Jews have a historic relationship to the land, Israeli national security demands the toughest military action, the people in border lands are being terrorised and civilian casualties in war are unfortunate, but are ultimately on the heads of the fanatical enemy.
Ironically, these are similar justifications used by Russia in relation to its war against Ukraine - just substitute Russia and Russians for Israel and Jews. Ultimately it's all about land, resources and security.
The US asserts the right to order the world under a "pax Americana", backed by its Western allies including Australia. The hypocrisy is breathtaking. We back the Ukrainians without understanding the Russians and back the Israelis without understanding the Palestinians, when in fact all parties have legitimate concerns.
It's time we grew up as a nation and stopped prostituting our body, soul and intellect for an illusory "security" based ultimately on plans to kill our neighbours.
Although one hesitates to applaud cartoons about what is going on in Gaza at the moment, the one by Broelman on Sunday is a pithy summary of at least one aspect of the conflict. The extremists on both sides have a strangely symbiotic relationship with each other in their mutual desire for conflict and dominance.
The vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians also have a symbiotic relationship that requires they live together as opposed to seeking each other's destruction. Let's hope the majority on both sides prevail over their extreme minorities.
I have to take issue with the rave editorial (November 12) about Canberrans moving to the Snowy Valleys region. Despite best endeavours services such as healthcare will never be as good in the regions as they are in large cities. People moving to the the regions put additional strain on infrastructure, so there is pressure to build more roads, etc, with strains on government budgets and the environment.
And with serious global heating coming does it make sense to live in more hazardous bush environments that requires responses from overstretched and struggling volunteer fire services and SES and greater taxpayer funded natural disaster recovery programs?
Like many others, I am so pleased that refugees can no longer be kept in indefinite detention. But it shouldn't have taken a High Court ruling that it was illegal. It was always morally wrong.
Israel's highly geared, omnipotent propaganda machine claims Hamas fighters are using civilians as human shields, while they, with vengeful abandon, have already carpet bombed the Gaza strip, with an estimated tonnage equivalent destructive force of greater than two Hiroshima bombs ("Fighting ramps up in shattered city", November 10).
John Howard's "constructive view on difficult issues", are more often than not correct. John Howard is never in "Cloud cuckoo land". James Gralton you have misread the man: an intelligent, articulate and significant force in politics.
The Reserve Bank can stop hiking mortgage interest rates in its quest to bring inflation down. Lower inflation will not happen until big business, supermarkets, energy providers, banks, insurers, all of them, cease with their unconscionable conduct, maintaining elevated prices for no good reason except greed, posting obscene record profits as people go without food or are homeless. If ACCC had any teeth and a will to use them, they would have stopped this a long time ago.
Why when COVID-19 infections are increasing in the ACT are anti-vaxxers, mostly from interstate, allowed to troll Canberrans with misinformation each Saturday near the Little Burley Markets? Authorities seem unable or unwilling to act. Canberrans need to let them know that there misinformation and conspiracy theories are not welcome here. Go away.
Oh dear! It appears that I spelt the Reverend Robert Willson's (please note double "l") name incorrectly (Letters, November 9). For this I and my spellchecker (and presumably the letters sub-editor) profoundly apologise. But as to whether my erroneous spelling along with my other sins of omission make me untrustworthy, as is implied, I will leave your readers to decide. Unlike some proselytisers of celestial myths and legends, I would expect your readers to consider issues based on fact and evidence.
Let's face it, the Jewish invasion of Palestine is a failed experiment. The Zionists need to make peace with the region and the people.
On looking at leafy parkland spaces of inner South Canberra, we, in Woden could learn from those older suburbs. By banning developers from the stretch of stormwater drain and adjacent land between Southlands to Hindmarsh Drive, we have opportunity to create a Telopea parkland-style stretch with tree plantings, seats, barbecues and grassy areas. After all, wasn't Telopea Park a strip of plantings along a stormwater drain?
