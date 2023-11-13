The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Bringing our national failure to mind, to mourn and regret

By Letters to the Editor
November 14 2023 - 5:30am
In the Irish tradition of the Month's Mind, the bereaved bring the deceased to mind and mourn again. Tuesday is the Month's Mind for the death of the Voice. In rejecting it, Australia, deceived by a coterie of right-wing politicians, did itself a deep wound.

