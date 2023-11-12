Kings Park revamp plan looks to split walkers and cyclists

Public views are being sought on the revamp of Kings Park, the area of path, carpark and grass stretching from the Kings Avenue Bridge along Lake Burley Griffin's central basin.
At the moment, it's an untidy swathe of space, some of it heavily populated by rabbits.
Cyclists and walkers, particularly those with dogs, sometimes clash on what is currently a shared path there.
Under the revamp, the National Capital Authority plans to landscape much of the area into smooth slopes. It would put in a separate footpath and cycleway.
Car parks could be moved and expanded.
Under the plan, there would be:
The NCA is keen to resolve what it calls "friction points" between cyclists and walkers.
This would need some planning, working out, for example, how the two groups would cross each other's paths safely.
"This design work will require working through the circulatory issues for both user groups and determination of safe crossing points," the NCA said when it put the work out to tender.
The proposal is also to reconfigure the carpark. When the work was put out to tender, the NCA said: "This portion could include additional car parking spaces and/or a bus and coach parking area."
Consultation will be formally launched at a media event at the park on Monday morning.
A special information booth will be opened there, with the Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, Kristy McBain, at the event.
"These improvements will activate Kings Park like never before," she said, "which is why I encourage people to have their say by visiting a pop-up information booth in the park, attending a briefing with the National Capital Authority, or providing feedback via email."
