Scott Murn might get to the ground five, maybe 10 minutes before the first ball.
"Hopefully the captains and the umpires are a bit lenient because I wouldn't mind grabbing a quick bite to eat before we get on the field," the Western Districts skipper grinned.
Because Murn has just peeled off an unbeaten 50 on the other side of town, and had to race from Chisholm to Jamison for game two of a double-header in Cricket ACT's Twenty20 Bash.
Wests fell by 33 runs in game one, posting 6-148 in reply to Tuggeranong's 5-181, before Murn's 30 helped them to a five-wicket win over Ginninderra in their second match of the day.
"I quite like the two games in a day though, it gives it a bit of atmosphere, and it's nice knowing if you don't win in the morning then you can bounce back in the afternoon," Murn said, "or alternatively, you could have a really bad day, couldn't you?
MORE SPORT:
"The Tuggeranong guys batted well, Vusi Sibanda in particular showed his class. Our guys fought hard, we've got a number of guys still finding their feet at the first grade level. The good thing is, we're still learning from all of these games and I can see we're making little improvements every week."
Sunday's double-header caps off a hectic week for Murn, who top-scored for the ACT Comets with 90 in their return to the national second XI competition against Western Australia at the WACA Ground during the week.
The scorecard doesn't look flattering - a loss by an innings and 188 runs never does. But Murn can find so many positives in captain Hanno Jacobs' "baptism of fire" and the platform built by coaches Jono Dean and Mick Delaney.
"It was my first game at second XI level, I was one of those seven debutants. I knew it was going to be a big step up and it was," Murn said.
"Watching the way the WA guys went about it with bat and ball really showed us how good you need to be at that level. It wasn't so much that they were able to do things our guys couldn't, they were just consistent for long periods. They're clearly used to playing games over four days, whereas we rarely play more than two days.
"I thought the guys came with a great mindset, they were there to learn, they asked lots of questions of the coaches and the senior players. I felt with our batting we made some big improvements in the second innings, we learnt from the first innings and everyone was better for the experience.
"Hopefully we see the team just getting better and better as the year goes on. It's quite an exciting time to be a young ACT cricketer, so hopefully that's also an opportunity a lot of the guys in the comp are looking at and trying to work towards."
A four-day second XI game and club commitments meant Murn was supposed to play cricket every day barring Friday this week - only for Saturday's one-day game to be abandoned because the covers had gone on over the sprinkler heads before the sprinklers were switched on.
Tuggeranong orchestrated a clean sweep on Sunday, beating North Canberra Gungahlin by 20 runs in their second game after Akshay Joseph scored 64 from 31 balls. Norths had won their opener against Eastlake on the back of Sam Williams' 57.
ANU claimed back-to-back wins, the first coming as opener Dave Dubey blasting six sixes in a 29-ball 73, leading the Owls to a seven-wicket win over Ginninderra. Eric Bell took centre stage in game two, scoring 72 [32] to secure a seven-wicket win over Weston Creek Molonglo.
A Dean Solway half-century led Queanbeyan to a win over Weston Creek Molonglo in game one, before Guy Gillespie picked up 3-19 in Queanbeyan's 30-run win over Eastlake in the afternoon.
"I noticed too with the games yesterday, a lot of the guys who had gone away on the Comets trip, they performed really well when they came back to club cricket," Murn said.
"That's what you want to see as well, you want to see guys go away and come back better players, whether that's tactically, technically, whatever it might be.
"Everyone walked away from that game a better cricketer in one way or another, so that was great."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.