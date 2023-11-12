The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Rohingya man's release from Australian immigration detention creates hope of reform

By Mary Anne Kenny
November 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week, the High Court of Australia ordered the release of a Rohingya man from immigration detention where he had been for the last five-and-a-half years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.