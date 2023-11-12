In the case of Al-Kateb v Godwin, the chief justice of the High Court described the need for detention: "A person [...] might be young or old, dangerous or harmless, likely or unlikely to abscond, recently in detention or someone who has been there for years, healthy or unhealthy, badly affected by incarceration or relatively unaffected. The considerations that might bear upon the reasonableness of a discretionary decision to detain such a person do not operate."