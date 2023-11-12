The Canberra Times
Opinion

Jack Waterford | A new time for judicial activism has arrived

By Jack Waterford
November 12 2023 - 1:37pm
It is, alas, far too early to proclaim the end of Australia's barbarous and inhumane refugee management system. But a series of recent High Court decisions cutting back, on constitutional grounds, the arbitrary powers of immigration ministers and bureaucrats may well be later seen as the moment that the tide turned on a nightmare that has diminished Australia's and Australians' international reputation and citizenship, treated thousands of asylum seekers with deliberate cruelty to no good end, and, probably made us less rather than more capable of dealing with a continuing crisis of the movement of people from war, famine, climate change and ethnic violence.

