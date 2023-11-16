The New England Writers' Centre has announced the results for the 2023 Thunderbolt Prize for Crime Writing, now in its 11th year. David Vernon (ACT) won the non-fiction prize for Two Peas. For the full list of winners: newc.org.au.
November 18: At noon at Harry Hartog Bookshop ANU will be the launch of the winning books of the 20/40 Prize for 2023 - Virginia Haussegger will be in conversation with Kim Kelly and Rebecca Burton. Registrations: events.humanitix.com.
November 18: At the Book Cow at 2.30pm will be a Book Party for That Book About Egyptian Mythology by David Conley. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 19: At the Book Cow at 2pm will be a storytime, book signing and Q&A session with children's author Rory H. Mather. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 20: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Kate Ceberano will be in conversation with The Canberra Times' Karen Hardy on her memoir, Unsung. Manning Clarke Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 22: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Clementine Ford will be in conversation on her new book, I Don't, with Amy Remeikis, which presents the case against marriage for the modern woman. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 23: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm will be a discussion with David McBride, author of The Nature of Honour. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
November 24: At the Book Cow at 6.30pm will be The Rainbow Holstein Book Club launch of An Unexpected Party. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 25: At Bittersweet Cafe, Kingston, at 3.30pm the Book Cow will host the launch of the anthology Hot Diggety Dog! Tales from the Bark Side. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 25: At Muse at 4pm will be the launch of Kuracca, an anthology of poems from Us Mob Writing. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 26: A Brush with Poetry: Celebrate the final Brush with Poetry for 2023 with contemporary and traditional voices at Binalong Arts Group's popular open mic event. Café on Queen, 15 Queen St, Binalong 1.30pm for 2pm. Text 0401 289 178 for info. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
November 29: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm will be a book signing and conversation with Linda Peek, author of Malta: A Childhood Under Siege. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
November 29: At Muse at 6.30pm. Ozlit Book Club will discuss Jane Harrison's novel The Visitors. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 30: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm Paperchain will be an event with Shane Stark, author of Might As Well Be Me. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
December 1: At Bittersweet Cafe in Kingston at 6pm the Book Cow will host the Canberra launch of Never Ever Forever by Katrina May. See: bookcow.com.au.
December 4: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Liz Hayes, TV journalist and reporter on 60 Minutes and former co-host of Today, will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on her memoir I'm Liz Hayes. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
December 9: At the Book Cow at 10.30am will be the launch of Plume: Christmas Elf by Tania McCartney. See: bookcow.com.au.
December 8: At the Barton Tennis Club at 6.30pm, the Book Cow will host the launch of Love and Other Scores by Abra Pressler. See: bookcow.com.au.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews.
