Thursday, 16 November 2023
Litbits from November 18, 2023: Kate Ceberano, Clementine Ford talk books

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Congratulations

The New England Writers' Centre has announced the results for the 2023 Thunderbolt Prize for Crime Writing, now in its 11th year. David Vernon (ACT) won the non-fiction prize for Two Peas. For the full list of winners: newc.org.au.

