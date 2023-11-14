The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Lerida Estate's 2023 Cullerin riesling takes top award at Canberra wine Show

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're keen to pick up a bottle of the Lerida Estate 2023 Cullerin riesling, which just won champion wine at the 2023 Canberra and Region Wine Show, you'll have to get in quick - there's only 40 cases of it in existence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.