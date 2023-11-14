If you're keen to pick up a bottle of the Lerida Estate 2023 Cullerin riesling, which just won champion wine at the 2023 Canberra and Region Wine Show, you'll have to get in quick - there's only 40 cases of it in existence.
The beautifully textured and balanced riesling won four trophies at the show. What's even more impressive is that it's the first vintage from new vines Lerida Estate planted in 2020.
"It's nice to know we have the right clone and put it in the right place," says Lerida general manager Andrew McFadzean.
"We couldn't ask for anything more with this first vintage.
"Riesling is the Canberra District's real hero variety and now we need to nurture and treasure these vines for years to come."
Chair of judges Shanteh Wale said more than 320 entries were received from 55 wineries for the show, facilitated by the Royal National Capital Agricultural Society. Twenty-three trophies were awarded this year.
She gave her chair of judges award to Mount Majura Vineyard's 2023 riesling.
Most successful exhibitor of the show was Moppity Vineyards. Its 2022 Lock & Key won best shiraz and its Reserve shiraz won wine of provenance.
Awards:
It was also a successful day for Canberra District wines at the 2023 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards.
Three wines won trophies. Eden Road's 2021 Canberra syrah won best red wine in show and best shiraz; Lark Hill's 2023 Regional riesling won best riesling; and the Chair of Judges Trophy for Best Canberra District Wine went to Mount Majura Vineyard's 2023 riesling.
The Canberra District region as a whole was also given a special place at the awards, with the presentation of the Chair of Judges Award.
The award was given to a wine from a particular wine region that really impressed the chair of judges, Nick Spencer.
Each year a different region is selected to reflect what is currently topical in the NSW wine industry.
In 2023, the Canberra District was selected, and was described by Spencer as "a particularly exciting region".
"It's one I like to call a Goldilocks region, not too hot and not too cold. And one that has a great balance of history and acclaim, and also a lot of young winemakers and emerging varietals - just right."
The NSW Governor's Trophy for 2023 NSW Wine of the Year went to First Creek Wines' 2022 Single Vineyard Wills Hill Road chardonnay.
While the Hunter Valley claimed top honours, the other 15 winning wines on the day shone a light on grape growers and winemakers from across the state including Orange, Canberra District, Hilltops and the Riverina.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.