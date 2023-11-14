Best sparkling: Centennial Vineyards NV Brut Traditionelle; Best pinot gris or grigio: Allegiance Wines 2023 Emily Jane Tumbarumba pinot grigio; Best Canberra District riesling: Lerida Estate 2023 Cullerin riesling; Best riesling: Lerida Estate 2023 Cullerin riesling; Best sauvignon blanc: Eden Road 2023 Canberra sauvignon blanc; Best chardonnay: Collector 2021 Tiger Tiger chardonnay; Best dry white, other varieties and/or blends: Hungerford Hill 2023 Hilltops fiano; Best white wine of show: Lerida Estate 2023 Cullerin riesling; Best medium or sweet wine: Lark Hill Winery 2022 Ley-Line riesling; Best rosé: Mada Wines 2023 Nebbiolo rosé; Best pinot noir: Pankhurst Wines 2022 pinot noir; Best sangiovese: Grove Estate 2022 Hilltops sangiovese; Best tempranillo: Hungerford Hill 2022 Hilltops tempranillo; Dr Edgar Riek OAM Trophy for the Best Canberra District shiraz: Four Winds Vineyard 2022 Canberra District Hard Graft shiraz: Best shiraz: Moppity Vineyards 2022 Lock & Key shiraz; Best cabernet sauvignon: Pankhurst Wines 2022 Dorothy May cabernet sauvignon; Best dry red, other varieties and/or blends: Eden Road 2023 Gundagai nero d'avola; Best red wine of show: Eden Road 2023 Gundagai nero d'avola; Best Hilltops region wine: Moppity Vineyards 2022 Lock & Key shiraz; Most successful exhibitor of show: Moppity Vineyards; Chair of judges' award: Mount Majura Vineyard 2023 riesling; Wine of provenance: Moppity Vineyards Reserve shiraz; Best wine of show: Lerida Estate 2023 Cullerin riesling.