Liberal senator James Paterson has criticised comments from Foreign Minister Penny Wong regarding "steps towards a ceasefire" in Gaza.
It sets the tone for another sitting week to be dominated by discussion of and protests against the conflict, with protesters gathering on the lawns before Parliament House on Monday, calling for a ceasefire.
Senator Wong told ABC's Insiders program on Sunday everyone wanted to "take the next steps towards a ceasefire" but warned such action could not be "one-sided".
"I am deeply concerned by the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as are so many in the world, and by the loss of life, and I'm deeply concerned, as others are, about the sort of destruction we are seeing," she said on Sunday.
"What I would say is this: we called for humanitarian pauses as a necessary first step.
"I've seen the comments of President Macron overnight. What I would say is we all want to take the next steps towards a ceasefire, but it cannot be onesided. Hamas still holds hostages, Hamas is still attacking Israel."
Senator Wong also said that Hamas is a terrorist organisation, "responsible for the horrific attacks of October 7th, which is what has triggered this conflict".
The French president at the weekend urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza, adding that France condemns the "terrorist" actions of Hamas.
But Senator Paterson, the opposition's spokesperson on home affairs and cybersecurity, on Monday said he was "disappointed and concerned" by Senator Wong's comments.
"Of course, there should be a ceasefire, after Hamas is defeated and after the hostages are released, but until then, any ceasefire will just allow Hamas to continue to control Gaza," Senator Paterson told Sky News.
"The people of Israel and the people of Gaza will never be safe while Hamas remains and a ceasefire will facilitate that," he said.
"And I'm disappointed and concerned that Penny Wong has announced what appears to be a shift in government policy on Insiders."
READ MORE:
The Greens have been calling on the Albanese government to demand a ceasefire of all parties in the Israel-Hamas conflict, staging two protests in Parliament last week to impress their message.
Greens politicians stormed out of Senate question time on Monday over the issue, and renewed pressure on Friday by moving a motion calling for a ceasefire, with the party's Senators chanting and holding up signs saying "ceasefire now".
The motion was not supported by the rest of the chamber.
The party's leader Adam Bandt is expected to address the rally of Palestine supporters in Canberra later on Monday.
Large demonstrations took place again across Australia at the weekend, with Victoria police saying 45,000 people attended a pro-Palestinian rally outside the state library in Melbourne.
The rally on Sunday followed violent clashes on Friday night after a Palestinian business in Caulfield in the city's southeast was firebombed.
Roads were also closed in Sydney CBD for the fifth weekend in a row to facilitate a pro-Palestinian demonstration, while demonstrations were also held at Brisbane's King George Square, outside Parliament House in Perth and Russell Square in Adelaide on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.