Monday, 13 November 2023
Proposed laws could see senior advisors barred from becoming lobbyists for three years

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
November 13 2023 - 12:36pm
Sweeping reforms could force politicians and lobbyists to publicly declare their meetings, and bar senior government advisers from moving across to the lobbying industry for up to three years, as the crossbench seeks to crack down on government influence.

