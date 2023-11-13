Sweeping reforms could force politicians and lobbyists to publicly declare their meetings, and bar senior government advisers from moving across to the lobbying industry for up to three years, as the crossbench seeks to crack down on government influence.
Integrity is on the agenda in parliament this sitting week, with members of the crossbench attempting to shine a light on lobbyists, pork-barrelling, and the treatment of whistleblowers.
Independent MP Dr Monique Ryan kicked off Monday of sitting week by introducing legislation into the House of Representatives that, if passed, would force ministers to release their diaries, and create a more comprehensive publicly searchable lobbyist register.
The proposed changes - which Dr Ryan said so far only have broad crossbench and Greens support - would also bar ministers and senior government advisers from being able to take up lucrative private sector jobs lobbying or advising in their portfolios for three years.
Dr Ryan said that only a fifth of lobbyists "who run the halls of this place every day" are on the public lobbyists register.
"At a time when we all struggle to believe what we're being told by government and the media, this is going to be a really positive, really significant contribution to opening the halls of government, opening things up, and allowing a light into the halls of this government, and greater transparency and integrity of what our government does," Dr Ryan said.
The announcement comes as the Australian Financial Review reports that gambling executives wined and dined Communications Minister Michelle Rowland on her birthday last year in the private room of one of Melbourne's most exclusive restaurants, Society Restaurant - a move that Dr Ryan said did not pass "the sniff test".
"I hadn't actually been [to the restaurant] but I understand that Society Restaurant is relatively dimly lit. What I'm trying to do with this bill is shine a light on the activities of our minister in their meetings with industry," she said.
Meanwhile, independent member for Indi Dr Helen Haines is moving a motion - seconded by the Liberal Party's Bridget Archer - calling on the government to introduce legislation to reform the government grants' programs in an effort to crack down on pork barrelling.
Dr Haines wants to see grant guidelines and selection criteria are clear and publicly available, establish a joint committee to oversee grants administration, and require the government to report when grants are awarded contrary to advice given to the minister.
"Australians are absolutely sick today are being ripped off by governments of all persuasions when it comes to their spending of taxpayer money," she said.
"My electorate of Indi, we weren't for many years a marginal seat. People would constantly say 'you'll never see a dime in this seat because we're ... not marginal, we're a safe seat."
"Soon we'll be back into election mode. And we know that election mode is pork-barrelling season. It needs to stop, we need to put that in place."
Over in the Senate, Greens spokesperson for justice David Shoebridge tried to suspend standing orders to move a motion relating to whistleblower David McBride, whose criminal trial begins in the ACT Supreme Court this week.
The Commonwealth is prosecuting the former military lawyer for allegedly leaking classified documents, which claimed to show that Australian soldiers committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
"What does Australia stand for when we have compelling evidence of troops committing war crimes, and the person we prosecute, the person the Albanese government wants to jail, is the lawyer and the whistle blower?" Senator Shoebridge said.
