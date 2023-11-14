"Moths? Nah. Cockroaches? Never," writes Daniel, who suffers politicophobia. "Birds, bats, beatles? Nope. Politicians in the flesh? Definitely! I didn't realise I had this phobia until returning from a school reunion on a late Sunday afternoon flight from Adelaide to Canberra last week. I counted seven pollies sitting at the pointy end of the plane. My reaction to seeing them in 3D surprised me. Maybe it was their odd looking loungewear. Maybe it was the way they looked at me - that look that says 'Oh no, does he recognise me?' Maybe it was the cattleman's hat I donned that made me look like an irate farmer, or, more selfishly, a handsome devil. Whatever it was, I didn't like the cold shiver felt down my spine."