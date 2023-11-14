This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
He took the corner so fast, the rear wheels lost traction. A tonne of beat-up old Commodore was fishtailing in my direction, tyres squealing and smoking, the young hoon battling to regain control.
Stopped at the lights, I had nowhere to go. Had his car hit mine, you probably wouldn't be reading this. In that split second, both our lives would have changed irrevocably. Mercifully, there was no collision, just the memory of his silly, grinning face under the regulation baseball cap as he roared past.
My close call came a day after two boys were killed in western Sydney when the car in which they were travelling spun out of control on a suburban street and hit a power pole. And it was just a couple of days after an SUV ploughed through a beer garden in Daylesford, killing five people.
Oblivious to those recent tragedies, here in broad daylight on a busy street was a young man risking his life and mine to extract some cheap thrill from driving recklessly.
I'd almost put the episode behind me when I stumbled on a post on one of those community Facebook cesspits. It was a photo of a car performing a burnout at a busy roundabout accompanied by an outpouring of anger at the stupidity and selfishness of the driver.
The post was reasonable but the comments that came after it were not. They glorified the burnout - "Nicely done", "Covered the arches" - and abused the author. A Karen, they said, who'd probably dob in the driver. The response spoke volumes about the toxic car culture we can't seem to shake, one legitimised and emboldened by an annual burnout jamboree in the nation's capital called Summernats.
We all encounter bad driving. And, if we're honest, we're probably guilty of some of it.
There are the boofheads who blaze through roundabouts, looking to the left but not checking if anyone is already on the roundabout ahead of them.
The tailgaters - so often driving those hulking Ford Rangers - who think the closer they get the faster you'll go.
The drivers who insist on passing at the last second, just when the overtaking lane is ending.
The motorcyclists who regard every winding mountain road as a personal racetrack and are convinced everyone will be impressed when they overtake on a hairpin and scrape their footpegs.
The hoodies, whose sound systems cost four times more than the buckets of bolts they're installed in. They're absolutely certain the rest of the world wants to hear gangsta rap at 3am, which is why they have their windows down. Community service, ya see.
Of course, poor driving doesn't always require excessive speed. There are the dawdlers, Panama hats on the parcel shelf, who think 50km/h on a highway is the appropriate speed for a Sunday drive. Until, of course, there's an overtaking lane. Then they'll merrily sit in the right hand lane doing 70.
The blinkers, who have been signalling their intention to turn right for the past 80km.
The gabbers, weaving all over the road engrossed in a spirited conversation with plenty of gesticulation while keeping their eyes anywhere but on the road ahead and their hands anywhere but on the wheel.
No wonder the road toll is going in the wrong direction.
According to the federal Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, there was a 32.8 per cent increase in the number of deaths on Australian roads in September this year compared to the average September deaths over the past five years.
Our cars might be getting smarter but it doesn't seem we are. And our roads definitely are not getting better. A report by the Grattan Institute points to an erosion of federal funding for local roads over the past decade. It says Canberra should stop favouring densely populated states and big city councils with its road cash and help smaller regional and rural communities get their roads in order.
You don't have to travel far to see where that money could be better spent.
But fixing potholes and dodgy roads won't cure bad driving. That's up to the rest of us, starting with ourselves.
THEY SAID IT: "Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?" - George Carlin
YOU SAID IT: The smallest things often create the biggest fear and most common phobias.
Deborah writes: "Just you mentioning moths had me distressed. I don't remember much of my early childhood but one incident is seared into my brain and the beginning of a lifelong, panic inducing phobia of moths. I was three years old, in our tiny bathroom when a humungous, furry Bogong moth invaded the space. It honed in on me, flying at me and hitting me over and over. I was so panicked I could only cower in a corner with a towel over my head, too afraid to get up and open the door. I guess my screams finally brought my father in to swat the thing. It lay on the floor breathing its last breath, the beady black eyes staring at me. An experience that still haunts, irrational as that is."
"Bugs, bats, spiders and snakes don't bother me, but I suffer from dentophobia - a fear of dentists," writes Bob. "I was traumatised at a young age in the early 1950s by a travelling dentist who visited the small country town where we lived about once a month. The needle was about the size of a horse needle, the anaesthetic wasn't too effective, and the drill was a slow-revving foot-operated machine with a mining bit for drilling. Modern technology has improved the procedures enormously, but the mental scars of 70 years ago remain."
Old Donald writes: "Thank you, John, for one of your absolute best; you quite probably and seriously have discomfited at least two thirds of of your readership. Now there's an achievement! On the other hand (not the left one of course - the other one) you perhaps also have consoled several of them who feared they might be alone."
"Hello, John, thanks for starting my day creeped out," writes VK. "Your discussion of your eight-legged house guests has your home blacklisted for me. I lived in central England for a while and a new billboard had me two-wheeling into town, desperately trying too not crash as I thrashed around the cabin trying to remove the damn thing. That billboard was so realistic I was sure it had jumped into my car. After the tongue-lashing I gave the councillor when I got home, it came down the same day!"
Deb writes: "As an arachnophobe, my biggest fear is having a spider fall on me while I'm in bed. Growing up in North Queensland, encounters with huntsmen were almost a daily occurrence. One Saturday morning, I woke up to find a huntsman sitting squarely above my face, on the outside of the mosquito net. My parents had both gone to work, so no help there. I just had to lie there staring at the huntsman until my brother finally came upstairs to get some breakfast. I have thought of getting treatment for my phobia, but I don't want to learn to be 'friends' with spiders. I just want to be given the courage to wallop them."
"I'm the world's champion snake fearer," writes Bob. "I once refused to identify a dead snake by scale count in a uni class; the lecturer gave up after 10 minutes of vehement argument. When we do a crossword together, I have to ask my wife to do my 23 Down. We're currently in Cairns; I broke a rule to cheer her photo of a jabiru gobbling a sea snake on the tidal mudflat."
Joan writes: "I'm a deranged flapper/waver/screamer if I walk through a web. Presuming there's a big hairy gleaming golden orb spider on my person, especially where my frantic hands can't reach. 'Get of get it off! Get it off!' is screamed multiple times."
"Moths? Nah. Cockroaches? Never," writes Daniel, who suffers politicophobia. "Birds, bats, beatles? Nope. Politicians in the flesh? Definitely! I didn't realise I had this phobia until returning from a school reunion on a late Sunday afternoon flight from Adelaide to Canberra last week. I counted seven pollies sitting at the pointy end of the plane. My reaction to seeing them in 3D surprised me. Maybe it was their odd looking loungewear. Maybe it was the way they looked at me - that look that says 'Oh no, does he recognise me?' Maybe it was the cattleman's hat I donned that made me look like an irate farmer, or, more selfishly, a handsome devil. Whatever it was, I didn't like the cold shiver felt down my spine."
