A Canadian man accused of historical child sexual abuse is set to fight the numerous allegations against him in a trial.
Alexander John Clancy, aged in his early 40s, previously denied a slate of charges for alleged offending dating back 15 years, when he was an ACT resident.
The man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse with a child and single counts of using the internet to deprave a young person, and producing and transmitting child exploitation material.
Clancy has also denied a charge of stalking, which is set to be determined in an ACT Magistrates Court hearing.
On Monday, the majority of Clancy's charges were committed to a higher court.
An investigation into the Ontario resident began in December 2021, when ACT Policing was presented with claims of offences the man allegedly committed against a then-14-year-old girl in 2008.
Further details of Clancy's alleged offending have yet to be revealed in court but police previously indicated the case involved multiple alleged victims.
Magistrate Jane Campbell committed the man's child sexual abuse charges to the Supreme Court later this month in order to set trial dates.
A separate hearing for the alleged offender's stalking charge has been set for April.
