Three new exhibitions are now on show. Liz Priestley's Time & Place contains romantic renderings of landscapes, imagined or otherwise. Sarah Waghorn's Take me to a place I cannot go follows a European odyssey through some well-known locations. And Sian Watson's Opposing Gaze is a collection of figurative sculptures that explore the relationship humans have with the natural landscape. The exhibitions finish on December 3, 2023. For more information, see: graingergallery.com.au.