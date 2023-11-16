The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Capital Life from November 18, 2023: hear the CSO, see new art

By Ron Cerabona
November 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Spanish Head by Marie Hagerty. Pictures supplied
Marie Hagerty

An exhibition of new paintings by Marie Hagerty is showing at the Nancy Sever Gallery, City Walk, Canberra. Hagerty, a 1988 graduate of the ANU School of Art, has exhibited throughout Australia and in New York City and has won many art prizes. The exhibition is on until December 17, 2023. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.

