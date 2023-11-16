An exhibition of new paintings by Marie Hagerty is showing at the Nancy Sever Gallery, City Walk, Canberra. Hagerty, a 1988 graduate of the ANU School of Art, has exhibited throughout Australia and in New York City and has won many art prizes. The exhibition is on until December 17, 2023. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
Three new exhibitions are now on show. Liz Priestley's Time & Place contains romantic renderings of landscapes, imagined or otherwise. Sarah Waghorn's Take me to a place I cannot go follows a European odyssey through some well-known locations. And Sian Watson's Opposing Gaze is a collection of figurative sculptures that explore the relationship humans have with the natural landscape. The exhibitions finish on December 3, 2023. For more information, see: graingergallery.com.au.
The ANCA Artists Group Show brings together works by emerging, mid-career and established artists and makers who have a studio-based practice at ANCA studios. Artworks on show include sculpture, glasswork, ceramics, painting, photography, object design, video, installation and performance. Participating artists include: Nadège Desgenétez, Hannah Quinliven, Joel Arthur, Emma Beer, Ella Barclay, John Hart, Tom Campbell, Cathy Zhang, David Greenhalgh, Dan Power, Ian Marr, David Liu, Helen Braund, Evan Humphreys, Katrina Barter and Tilly Davey. It's on until Sunday, November 19, 2023. See: anca.net.au.
In ABC RN: The Music Show join Andrew Ford OAM for a deep dive into Australia's radio history and its impact on the music industry, from classical music to pop hits. The free event features: Sia Ahmad, experimental sound artist, producer and engineer; Scott Davie, pianist and performance convenor at the ANU School of Music; and Thorsten Kaeding, curator, audiophile and host of The Vinyl Lounge. It's on at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6pm. Bookings essential: nfsa.gov.au.
In this concert by young musicians from many nations aged from 13 to 23, the concept is that they perform as soloists with their own orchestra, accompanying each other. The program includes works by Beethoven, Holst, Paganini and Bruch. It's on at Snow Concert Hall, Canberra Grammar School, on Saturday, November 25 at 7pm. See: snowconcerthall.com.
The Canberra Symphony Orchestra's next concert includes Sibelius's Karelia Suite, Dvorak's In Nature's Realm and a CSO-commissioned premiere, Louisa Trewartha's ...and wood-spirits weave magic secrets... Llewellyn Hall, November 22 and 23, 2023 at 7.30pm. For more information, see: cso.org.au.
