The Albanese government insists it is acting to ensure nothing like the "shameful" robodebt scandal ever happens again, accepting 49 of the recommendations made by the robodebt royal commission in full, and agreeing to seven more in principle.
Though it accepted 56 recommendations in some form, it did not back a closing observation from commissioner Catherine Holmes calling for increased transparency around Cabinet documents.
The government says it has accepted all 56 recommendations, but the royal commission report identifies 57 recommendations.
The government tabled its response on Monday, more than four months after Commissioner Holmes handed down her 990-page report into the unlawful scheme.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher recognised the role of the federal public service in rolling out the scheme, but placed ultimate responsibility on former Coalition ministers.
"Whilst ministers have to bear the ultimate responsibility for the robodebt scheme ... the way the former government treated the public service certainly led to failings within the administration of the public service itself," she said.
The recommendations include renewing a "customer service" culture within Services Australia, and considering the structure of the social services portfolio.
The Public Service Commissioner will be empowered to make disciplinary declarations against former APS employees and former agency heads, requiring amendments to the Public Service Act.
"This will ensure that inquiries into the conduct of former public servants can be commenced and undertaken, and sanctions applied, following the end of their tenure," the report states.
New processes for improved record-keeping will be introduced, after witnesses at the royal commission at times struggled to recall events, and training in legal and policy matters will be rolled out to public servants at different levels.
"There's no doubt that the illegal robodebt scheme was a shameful chapter in public administration in Australia," Senator Gallagher told reporters in Canberra.
"And it wasn't an innocent mistake and it didn't come out of the blue.
"What we saw in terms of the former government's approach to the public service was one of a lack of respect and a lack of value of that institution."
The Albanese government did reject a closing observation from Commissioner Holmes urging the government to increase the transparency of cabinet documents so that "the description of a document as a cabinet document is no longer itself justification for maintaining the confidentiality of the document".
"The Australian government believes that it is critical that the cabinet, the key decision-making body of government, is comprehensively informed in its deliberations," the government's response states.
"Cabinet must have the benefit of frank and fearless advice from ministers and senior public servants."
The royal commission report included a sealed section which recommended referrals of individuals for civil and criminal prosecution. Referrals have been made but the government has not made any update on them.
Sixteen public servants are being investigated for breaches of the code for conduct in relation to the debt recovery scheme.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, described debt recovery scheme as wrong, unlawful and destroyed the lives of many innocent Australians.
"We said we'd act to ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again and today we take the next step toward delivering on that commitment," he said.
READ MORE:
Earlier this month, Senator Gallagher announced new own motion powers for the APS Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer to initiate reviews and investigations into Code of Conduct breaches by current and former agency heads.
Mr Shorten said work was already under way to move on a lot of the recommendations.
"In my portfolio, there are 26 recommendations. Even in the last week, we've announced 3000 extra staff to make sure that we can process payments in a timely and accurate fashion," Mr Shorten said.
"We've stopped using external debt collectors, which was a feature of the previous scheme under robodebt.
"We're improving our communications with people who use our system. Most importantly, under the Albanese government, we don't think that people who use our social security system are second-class Australians. We do not believe in a war on the poor."
Clarification: This article has been updated to reflect that the royal commission report identified 57 recommendations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.