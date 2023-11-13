The Canberra Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
'Shameful chapter': Albanese government accepts, or accepts in principle, all 56 robodebt royal commission recommendations

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
By Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 12:19pm
The Albanese government insists it is acting to ensure nothing like the "shameful" robodebt scandal ever happens again, accepting 49 of the recommendations made by the robodebt royal commission in full, and agreeing to the remainder in principle.

