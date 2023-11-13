The Canberra Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
Federal Parliament EV charging online and soon to be Canberra's biggest car charging station

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 13 2023 - 1:46pm
Electric vehicle charging is now underway in the public underground car park at Parliament House, in a first for the National Triangle and setting the People's House as the largest EV charging station in Canberra.

