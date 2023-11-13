The Canberra Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Court hears closing addresses in Lina Faris and Rabea Fares fraud trial

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated November 13 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lina Faris, left, and Rabea Fares outside court. Pictures by Tim Piccione
Lina Faris, left, and Rabea Fares outside court. Pictures by Tim Piccione

A woman gave multiple accounts of an allegedly "staged" car crash that "don't add up or make a lot of sense", a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.