The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Albanese govt confident Services Australia can be 'rehumanised', Bill Shorten says

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 13 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten says his government is confident Services Australia can be "rehumanised", as it considers the structure of the social services portfolio in response to the robodebt royal commission findings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.