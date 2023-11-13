The Canberra Raiders' social media account had fans giggling through their lunch breaks on Monday with a creative 2024 season draw release video.
The video begins with a title card that reads: "We asked people in Civic to help us with our 2024 draw release".
Then the fun ensues.
Inspired by the viral NFL schedule release video from the Tennessee Titans' social media team back in May, the Raiders produced their own version, interviewing people around Canberra to identify the logos of other NRL sides.
From the "Anchorman" (Gold Coast Titans) to the "Power Rangers" (Melbourne Storm) and "St George Bank" (St George Illawarra Dragons), the results were hilarious.
Thankfully, when it came to identifying the Raiders, the Canberrans didn't make a single error.
