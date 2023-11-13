The Albanese government has refused to share further details on investigations into public servants over robodebt, as it tabled its response to the royal commission's report in Parliament on Monday.
But Government Services Minister Bill Shorten toed the line when it came to discussing whether civil action could be taken against those involved in the unlawful debt-levelling scheme, heavily suggesting Coalition ministers should brace themselves for potential litigation.
"The royal commissioner did say that she felt on the facts of the evidence that she'd seen that she felt the case of the tort of malfeasance in public office may be able to be made out," Mr Shorten said.
"I know, for instance, that Jennifer Miller and Kath Madgwick - the brave mums of the boys who took their own lives in the context of robodebt - that I know they're considering civil action.
"So if I was a former Coalition minister, I wouldn't be breathing a sigh of relief that you're out of the woods ... [robodebt] has tarnished a generation of Coalition ministers' reputations. They will wear the stigma of robodebt on their Wikipedia CV for the rest of their lives."
Reporters grilled senior government ministers over the status of the Australian Public Service Commission's investigations into 16 individuals for potential breaches of the APS Code of Conduct over their roles in robodebt.
Minister for the Public Service Katy Gallagher reiterated all 16 investigations had commenced, but did not provide a timeline for when they were expected to conclude.
"It depends because of the number of investigations. They're all different and it's a matter for the public service commissioner," she said.
"He's been given all the resources and support that he needs and he needs to do that without our commentary."
The APSC has appointed former commissioner Stephen Sedgwick to assess the potential Code of Conduct breaches.
Senator Gallagher said an independent sanctions reviewer would also be appointed "to ensure that there's a fair and just process through that".
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and Senator Gallagher refused to comment on whether criminal charges would be laid.
ACM, publisher of this newspaper, in July revealed the Australian Federal Police had received a report of crime from the royal commission.
