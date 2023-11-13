Times Past: November 14, 1993

In 2023 it would be hard to imagine rooms full of passive smoke from cigarettes and cigars while trying to eat lunch or dinner.
But this was a reality when The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1993, that the health minister at the time was pushing to have non-smoking laws introduced in restaurants and cafes.
The ACT health minister, Wayne Berry, was going to be pressing ahead with his proposed legislation for smoke free restaurants, despite attacks from the Australian Hotels Association.
Mr Berry had suggested legislation which would ban smoking in all restaurants and cafes whose primary business was serving food.
This would include those in clubs and hotels.
The AHA had made repeated claims such a ban would hit both youth employment and revenue from heavy smoking tourists.
Mr Berry said: "The AHA will use any tactic in their campaign to continue the consumption of tobacco. They ought to be joining in the campaign to reduce tobacco consumption rather than campaigning against change."
Mr Berry said 70 per cent of people did not smoke and even a lot of smokers wanted no smoking in restaurants.
Far from harming the hospitality trade, non-smoking restaurants would be likely to increase patronage, he said.
Mr Berry said the AHA's claim that the case against passive smoking was unproven flew in the face of a mountain of scientific evidence to the contrary.
