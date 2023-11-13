The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Tuggeranong Arts Centre marks 25 years of art on Saturday

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 13 2023 - 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Coggan. Picture supplied
Darren Coggan. Picture supplied

Dear August

Musician Darren Coggan and his daughter Olivia will be performing all of the tracks from their newly released EP Dear August, along with numbers from Coggan's albums and concept shows, at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8pm. See: theq.net.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.