Musician Darren Coggan and his daughter Olivia will be performing all of the tracks from their newly released EP Dear August, along with numbers from Coggan's albums and concept shows, at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8pm. See: theq.net.au.
Come and share Tuggeranong Arts Centre's story, back through 25 years of artmaking in the TAC25 Variety Show and After Party on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6pm.
Your entry ticket will get you a glass of bubbles on arrival, a ticket to the variety show and entry to the after party in the lodge, with live music by The Fuelers, birthday cake and gelato! Wood fired pizza and alcohol from the bar will be available for purchase.
The show will feature the creative work of many artists who have been part of the TAC story including MC and comedian Chris Ryan, Venus Mantrap, Jess Gowing, Max Burgess, Bellyup Bellydance, Tahalianna Soward Mahanga, Tim and Nath Bevitt and the Sing with Toby choir.
Tuggeranong Arts Centre is hosting Personal Mythology, an exhibition providing a glimpse into some of the past, current, and future myths of young artists aged between nine and 25 in the Messengers program. There are multi-media artforms investigating identity, creativity and how works are informed by both the conscious and subconscious.
Messengers is a non-clinical social support program for vulnerable young people experiencing mental ill-health, social isolation and other issues.
Messengers programs are specifically designed to improve psychological and social wellbeing via targeted participation in the arts. The exhibition is on from November 17, 2023 to January 27, 2024 with the official opening on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5.30pm.
