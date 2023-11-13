The Canberra Raiders just can't quit David Fifita.
Reports of the Titans back-rower technically becoming a free agent on November 1 has opened the door for the Raiders to swoop in and make a play at signing the Queenslander once more.
Despite extending with the Titans for another three years in August, a contract clause could give Fifita until round 10 next season to decide if he will remain on the Gold Coast for 2025 or move elsewhere.
The clause is reportedly designed to give Fifita time to determine if he is comfortable working under new Titans coach Des Hasler, after Justin Holbrook's sudden sacking last season.
Canberra were actively chasing Fifita before he extended with the Titans, and after recent developments they are set to throw their hat in the ring again.
"I'm sure Ricky [Stuart] will ring his agent," Raiders chief executive Don Furner told The Canberra Times.
"You've got to have a real go at quality players. If they stay at their own club, it's not a loss, really.
"He's got his best footy ahead of him, so we'll definitely be keeping a close eye on that one."
It all makes for an intriguing visit to the capital for Fifita and the Titans come round six, where speculation on his future will surely follow.
Fifita's agent declined to comment on specific clauses in the Origin star's contract, but said they had no plans to go back to the open market after twice fielding offers this year.
The Raiders' 2024 draw was released on Monday, revealing that Canberra's season will begin on March 7 in Newcastle against the Knights.
Furner was pleased with the "well-rounded" draw, with "blockbuster games" at home against South Sydney, Parramatta, Penrith and the Roosters, and that the club's request to the NRL for day-time games in winter when possible, was heard.
One new Raiders recruit that probably won't have a hard time adjusting to the Canberra cold is Englishman, Morgan Smithies.
Furner was able to divulge more details about how they managed to secure the services of the international Wigan forward on a three-year deal.
"We'd talked about him before, but Wigan weren't going to release him," Furner said.
"Then he really pushed the point of getting a release, we paid the release fee and we got him out early. They don't always do that.
"The club possibly thought, well, he's won a grand final with us, we've won a grand final with him. So I think it helped us and a week or two after the grand final they wrote back and said yes."
The 22-year-old will arrive in Canberra in top form, fresh off winning the Super League grand final, and Furner is hoping he'll emulate the other English Raiders that have come before him.
"If he's half as good as Elliott Whitehead has been for us, he'll be fantastic," Furner said.
