The Iranian Film Festival Australia is on from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19 at Arc Cinema. It's a curated selection of films celebrating resilience and creativity in Iranian cinema. Five of the six programmed films are Australian premieres. Also on this weekend is the final film in the Australian New Wave series. The Oxploitation thriller Snapshot (1979) marked the directorial debut of Simon Wincer (Free Willy). It tells the story of Melbourne hairdresser Angela (Sigrid Thornton) who dreams of living abroad. When a client suggests she become a model, things begin to get really strange. The film was retitled The Day After Halloween for its US release to try to cash in on the unrelated Halloween. Arc Cinema, Saturday, November 18 at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au