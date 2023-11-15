The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Top Stories
What's on

Weekender November 17 to 19, 2023: Shakespeare reinterpreted

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from This Rough Magic. Picture by Novel Photographic
A scene from This Rough Magic. Picture by Novel Photographic

This Rough Magic

The Street Theatre presents the final performances of Helen Machalias's new work about power, survival, and the cost of pursuing the promise of a better life. The play is a theatrical conversation with William Shakespeare's The Tempest. Machalias merges elements of the plot, dialogue and characters of Shakespeare's play with media reports of the Christmas Island detention centre, first-hand accounts of the asylum seeker experience within the Australian system, and Persian storytelling. It's on at The Street Theatre until Sunday, November 19 at various times. See: thestreet.org.au

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Top Stories
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.