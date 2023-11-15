The Street Theatre presents the final performances of Helen Machalias's new work about power, survival, and the cost of pursuing the promise of a better life. The play is a theatrical conversation with William Shakespeare's The Tempest. Machalias merges elements of the plot, dialogue and characters of Shakespeare's play with media reports of the Christmas Island detention centre, first-hand accounts of the asylum seeker experience within the Australian system, and Persian storytelling. It's on at The Street Theatre until Sunday, November 19 at various times. See: thestreet.org.au
The Iranian Film Festival Australia is on from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19 at Arc Cinema. It's a curated selection of films celebrating resilience and creativity in Iranian cinema. Five of the six programmed films are Australian premieres. Also on this weekend is the final film in the Australian New Wave series. The Oxploitation thriller Snapshot (1979) marked the directorial debut of Simon Wincer (Free Willy). It tells the story of Melbourne hairdresser Angela (Sigrid Thornton) who dreams of living abroad. When a client suggests she become a model, things begin to get really strange. The film was retitled The Day After Halloween for its US release to try to cash in on the unrelated Halloween. Arc Cinema, Saturday, November 18 at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au
Do you feel like brushing up your Shakespeare but don't have the time or patience to wade through his whole body of work? The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] gives you all the plays in under two hours performed by three busy actors. Written by three former members of the Royal Shakespeare Company, it offers a comedic romp through all the plays - tragedies, comedies, histories, the lot - and perhaps some of the sonnets. You might recognise some of the lines. It's on at Canberra REP Theatre until December 2, various dates and times. See: canberrarep.org.au
At Kambri Precinct, ANU on Sunday, November 19 at 7.30pm, the psychedelic rock legends The Brian Jonestown Massacre return to Australia in 2023 bringing favourites and new material. With 20 studio albums, 14 EPs, five live albums, six compilation albums and 22 singles to their credit, there is certainly no shortage of music from which to choose. This is an 18+ event. See: kambri.com.au
The 2023 Subaru Canberra Rally of Canberra is the final round of the Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship. With the Service Park centrally located at Exhibition Park In Canberra spectators can witness the teams locally, or head out to the forest to catch all the action. Spectating is free, with a dedicated Rally Village located in Kowen Forest including food trucks and entertainment for children. It's on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19. See: rally.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.