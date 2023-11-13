The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Fine robodebt sentiments may not survive political battle

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
November 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government says it is making changes to ensure something like robodebt never happens again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.