Weetangera Primary School has cemented its place as the best volleyball school in the capital after beating Maribyrnong in the final of a junior competition on the weekend.
After battling teams from more than 100 schools, Weetangera held on for a narrow win in the final of the Ozspike tournament.
Now in its 10th year, the joint Ozspike and Volleyball ACT event has grown to provide a development pathway for the ACT Heat senior teams.
Former Olympan Rachel Uren has pioneered the program and said: "It's a real thrill to see some of the players I coached in primary school now playing for ACT in both junior and senior teams, and it's wonderful to see them taking the time to help share their love of the game with young kids too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.