Unforgettable Cruise from New York to Montreal

Peggy's Cove Lighthouse, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Picture Shutterstock

Glowing in its mid-season glory, the route from New York to Montreal becomes a colourful feast for the eyes on this unforgettable cruise aboard the Emerald Princess.

Central Park is resplendent in shades of ochre and yellow as the trees turn from their traditional green.

Make time in the city that never sleeps to visit the Empire State Building, Wall Street, the Rockefeller Centre, Fifth Avenue, Times Square, the 9/11 Memorial, the highly recognisable Statue of Liberty and the sobering Ellis Island.

The journey to Boston is via Newport Rhode Island. See the summerhouses of the rich and famous. This was the playground of some of America's wealthiest families; the Vanderbilts, Astors and Morgans, whose mansions; The Breakers, The Elms or Rosecliff, still stand.

Cultured Boston is the home of Harvard University and known as the cradle of American Independence. It is steeped in the history of the War of Independence which you will take in on the Freedom Trail, covering major sites such as Bunker Hill, Paul Revere's house, and Boston Harbour.

Beautiful New England. Picture Shutterstock

It is here the group joins the Emerald Princess for the start of the cruise. Rockland Maine, the 'Lobster Capital of the World', is the first stop and a mecca for foodies.

From Maine the cruise crosses the border to Canada and Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada's oldest settlement. New Brunswick is spectacular with vast forests, babbling streams, gentle hills, rich farmlands and a coastline dotted by quaint towns.



It is home to the astonishing natural phenomena of the reversing River Rapids and, on the manmade front, redevelopment of St John's waterfront has restored its charm and history in recent years.

After a day at sea the ship docks at Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, home to the whimsical fishing village of Peggy's Cove, its eye-catching lighthouse and historic waterfront.

In Sydney, Nova Scotia take a walking tour of the Colonial Town of Old Sydney, founded by Loyalists fleeing the American Revolution. For Anne of Green Gables fans, a stop in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, is a highlight with time spent at the museum dedicated to the novel.

Saguenay fjord is north of Quebec City. There is a village of Saguenay and the group visits its French district, Chicoutimi.

Quebec is next on the itinerary. A walking tour of the Old Town of Quebec, a walled city and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must as are its 18th century heritage, the Citadel and Quebec's fortifications.

The largest French-speaking city in the country, and the second biggest city, Montreal, is a bustling hub of old and new. See both with a guided tour of Old Montreal and stay in the downtown modern area with its wide streetscapes and soaring skyscrapers.

A final climax is a trip to Chateau de Ramezay. Built in 1705 it is now a museum of early Quebec history.



This tour runs October 2 to 21, 2024 so start making plans to join Travelrite and The Senior newspaper now.