Former ACT Brumbies coaching guru Laurie Fisher is set to turn his attention to a new generation of players after being added to the Australian under-20s staff for next year.
Fisher has been recruited by head coach Nathan Grey to work with rising stars who have been earmarked as future Wallabies. His role will be to assist at training and development camps ahead of the first camp in February.
Fisher retired from full-time coaching at the end of the 2023 Super Rugby campaign, ending almost 20 years in the Brumbies set up.
But he is already in Japan working as a consultant and will continue to take on various roles, with Rugby Australia keen to ensure his knowledge is passed down to coaches and players.
The Australian under-20s team will play in a Rugby Championship for the first time next year against the best juniors from New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.
"We are excited with the talent that has emerged from this year's Super Rugby under-19s tournament, and we believe the players we have selected have the potential to make a significant impact on the international stage," Grey said.
There were 18 Brumbies players picked in the preliminary 45-man squad, reflecting the ACT's success at the under-19s tournament last month.
The Brumbies were undefeated through the group stages and beat NSW in the final at Seiffert Oval.
Tevita Alatini, Cullen Gray, Lachlan Hooper, Toby Macpherson, Dan Nelson, Lington Ieli and Shane Wilcox are in the junior Wallabies have have Brumbies contracts in the Elite Development Squad.
2024 AUSTRALIA U20s PRELIMINARY SQUAD
Angus Staniforth (Brumbies)
Archie Saunders (Waratahs)
Arnie Tancred (Waratahs)
Ben Di Staso (Waratahs)
Billy Dickins (Waratahs)
Boston Morete (Brumbies)
Bryn Edwards (Waratahs)
Caleb Karangaroa (Force)
Charlie Brosnan (Reds)
Cullen Gray (Brumbies)
Dan Nelson (Brumbies)
Dane Sawyers (Force)
Divad Palu (Rebels)
Doug Philipson (Force)
Drew Brndusic (Brumbies)
Eli Sagala (Brumbies)
Frankie Goldsbrough (Reds)
Harvey Cordukes (Brumbies)
Jack Barrett (Waratahs)
Jack Harley (Brumbies)
Jackson Ropata (Waratahs)
Jackson Steil (Waratahs)
Jadah Saumaisue (Rebels)
Jakob Biet (Brumbies)
Jarrah McLeod (Brumbies)
Joe Liddy (Reds)
Joey Fowler (Rebels)
Julian Cailol (Waratahs)
Kauri Tepene-Grace (Force)
Lachlan Hooper (Brumbies)
Lington Ieli (Brumbies)
Lleyten Tautua (Brumbies)
Macarias Periera (Reds)
Mania Tetana (Force)
Ollie McCrae (Waratahs)
Pat Gavin (Reds)
Pat Sowerby (Reds)
Sam Sahyoun (Brumbies)
Shane Wilcox (Brumbies)
Tevita Alatini (Brumbies)
Thomas Hayes (Brumbies)
Tiam Toufan (Force)
Toby Macpherson (Brumbies)
Will McCulloch (Reds)
Will Nason (Reds)
