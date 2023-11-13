The Canberra Raiders are willing to be patient when it comes to veterans Jordan Rapana and Elliott Whitehead deciding their footy future beyond 2024.
Both players are on the final year of their NRL contracts with the Raiders next season.
With November 1 passing, the 34-year-old pair are among the 15 Raiders players now free to negotiate with other clubs for 2025.
Rapana and Whitehead may be tempted to get one more payday and extend with the Raiders before hanging up the boots, or they may decide to retire after next season, but for now the club are not feeling pressured to know the duo's plans.
"It could be both of their last year. It's a bit of a 'wait and see' situation," Canberra Raiders chief executive Don Furner told The Canberra Times.
"We'll give them the respect and the time that they need because they're both legends at this club."
Rapana and Whitehead are both set to notch their 200th game for the Raiders next season.
The former has scored 100 tries for the Green Machine, while Canberra's skipper has contributed 39 tries since arriving from England in 2016.
They've each battled their fair share of injuries in recent seasons, but with a changing of the guard in a youthful Raiders squad, their experience could be invaluable for coach Ricky Stuart to ease the transition process.
"Talking to Rapa, he's just happy to get through year to year," Furner said.
"Rapa always checks his body, and then comes to me and says, 'Donnie I want to do one more year'. He's been great for us.
"He's never pushy about it. We'll talk to him throughout the year.
"Elliott, he might do another year. I don't know.
"But for those two guys, it is definitely nearing the end for them.
"They're professionals, and they've been very, very good for the young guys coming through."
Speaking in September to The Canberra Times, Whitehead was undecided on what he would do after the 2024 NRL season.
The second-rower said he may even see out the entire season before making a call on his future, but he emphatically denied any interest in returning to his homeland.
After calling the capital home for nearly a decade, Whitehead and his family are settled in Canberra and the England international is hoping to secure a job with the Raiders when he does retire from rugby league.
Recently retired Jarrod Croker is set to do just that next season, following his legendary career in green.
"Hopefully I'll get some type of job with the club," Whitehead said.
"I'd like to stay around Canberra. I've really settled in here and I've got no intention to go anywhere else.
"Since I've gotten to Canberra I've really loved it, and it's really grown on me."
If Rapana and Whitehead do announce that 2024 will be their last before retiring from rugby league, their final home game next season will be a must-watch for Canberra fans to show their gratitude.
After the NRL draw was revealed on Monday, that game could be in round 25 in a Saturday afternoon clash against the Penrith Panthers on August 24, unless the Raiders get a home final.
